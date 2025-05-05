Ella Langley and Riley Green Score an Early ACM Award

Two of the country music's newest stars and top nominees at the 60th ACM Awards, Ella Langley and Riley Green, were given the ACM Award for Visual Media of the Year for "You Look Like You Love Me" on Friday, May 2. The surprise took place when they were on stage during Green's performance at Country Thunder Florida. It was quite a shock, because the honor came ahead of the official ACM ceremony on Thursday, May 8.

The famed Reba McEntire revealed the news via a video congratulating Langley and Green at the event. McEntire will serve as the host of the 60th ACM Awards, so it makes sense that she would deliver the news.

"Sorry to interrupt, but I have some big news," McEntire said when she broke the good news. "'You Look Like You Love Me' has won the ACM for Visual Media of the Year. Congratulations to Ella and Riley."

Langley has already won the ACM New Female Artist of the Year honor, thanks to the success of her debut album, Hungover. "You Look Like You Love Me" featuring Green appears on that album and marks her first time being on the Billboard Hot 100 debut. The song also marked her first No. 1 single on country radio.

For Green, the award marks his second ACM Award ever, following winning ACM New Male Artist of the Year in 2020. He's currently touring behind his third studio album, Don't Mind If I Do. Green has five nominations at the ACM Awards this year for his hit single with Langley, including Single of the Year, Song of the Year (as an artist and songwriter), Music Event of the Year and Visual Media of the Year.