Routes 6, 28 Included in Cape Cod Transportation Improvement Plan

Two major Cape Code routes are among more than 15 priorities identified in a draft of Cape Cod's five-year capital plan for federal transportation spending.

The Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) describes how federal highway and transit funding will be implemented through 2030.

In Provincetown, motor vehicle lanes along a portion of Route 6 will be pulled back from four to two, permitting the extra lanes to be used by cyclists and pedestrians. A roundabout is planned for the intersection of Route 6 and Shank Painter Road, which will be recontoured to create a more pedestrian- and bike-friendly entry to the town.

Route 28 improvements are also planned in Chatham, Dennis, Harwich, and Yarmouth.

According to Colleen Medeiros, transportation program manager at the Cape Cod Commission, the five-year capital plan also includes improving the Old Colony Rail Trail. “The state is supporting funding to completely repave that rail trail and also upgrade safety at some of those important roadway crossings as well,” she said in an interview with Cape and Islands (CAI) Public Radio.

Additional projects include installing a median on the Bourne Scenic Highway and resurfacing Route 6 in Barnstable. The plan is also funding work currently underway on the Route 151 corridor in Mashpee.

A public comment period is open through May 12 on the TIP and a second document , the Unified Planning Work Program. The latter details the extent of transportation planning work the Cape Cod Commission will undertake over the next year, including relevant studies.

Written comments on the plans can be emailed to Medeiros by May 12 at transportation@capecodcommission.org or mailed to the Cape Cod Commission, 3225 Main St., Barnstable, MA 02630.