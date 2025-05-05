USA TODAY Spotlights Salem’s ‘Most Charming Main Street’ in 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards

SALEM, MA – OCTOBER 27: Costumed people dressed as witches walk though the street next to the old Town Hall as they visit the town where, back in 1692, witch trials took place, October 27, 2005 in Salem, Massachusetts. Thousands of tourists come to attend the large Halloween festival. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The votes are in, and USA TODAY readers have honored one of Salem's thoroughfares as one of the best streets in the United States.

Essex Street in downtown Salem was recognized as a runner-up in USA TODAY's 10Best "Charming Main Streets Across the U.S. That Will Steal Your Heart." Here's what USA TODAY editors had to say about historic Essex Street:

"The Salem Witch Trials took place more than 330 years ago, and the city in which they were held still attracts visitors from around the world. Most of the popular museums and historic sites are on or near Essex Street, including The Witch House at Salem and Peabody Essex Museum, along with a number of fun shops and The Hotel Salem."

According to a statement by USA TODAY, the places that appeared on the charming Main Streets list were nominated by an expert panel and voted on by readers. "These streets are living history, have a vibrant culture, and serve as the heart of their communities," the editors noted.