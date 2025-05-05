USA TODAY Spotlights Salem’s ‘Most Charming Main Street’ in 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards
The votes are in, and USA TODAY readers have honored one of Salem's thoroughfares as one of the best streets in the United States.
Essex Street in downtown Salem was recognized as a runner-up in USA TODAY's 10Best "Charming Main Streets Across the U.S. That Will Steal Your Heart." Here's what USA TODAY editors had to say about historic Essex Street:
"The Salem Witch Trials took place more than 330 years ago, and the city in which they were held still attracts visitors from around the world. Most of the popular museums and historic sites are on or near Essex Street, including The Witch House at Salem and Peabody Essex Museum, along with a number of fun shops and The Hotel Salem."
According to a statement by USA TODAY, the places that appeared on the charming Main Streets list were nominated by an expert panel and voted on by readers. "These streets are living history, have a vibrant culture, and serve as the heart of their communities," the editors noted.
Salem is no stranger to USA TODAY nominations and recognitions. In 2017, the community was ranked No. 3 among the best Massachusetts attractions. In 2025, Salem earned a No. 3 spot on the best Halloween destinations across the world list.