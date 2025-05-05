Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

USA TODAY Spotlights Salem’s ‘Most Charming Main Street’ in 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards

The votes are in, and USA TODAY readers have honored one of Salem’s thoroughfares as one of the best streets in the United States. Essex Street in downtown Salem was…

Michael Vyskocil
Salem MA

SALEM, MA – OCTOBER 27: Costumed people dressed as witches walk though the street next to the old Town Hall as they visit the town where, back in 1692, witch trials took place, October 27, 2005 in Salem, Massachusetts. Thousands of tourists come to attend the large Halloween festival. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The votes are in, and USA TODAY readers have honored one of Salem's thoroughfares as one of the best streets in the United States.

Essex Street in downtown Salem was recognized as a runner-up in USA TODAY's 10Best "Charming Main Streets Across the U.S. That Will Steal Your Heart." Here's what USA TODAY editors had to say about historic Essex Street:

"The Salem Witch Trials took place more than 330 years ago, and the city in which they were held still attracts visitors from around the world. Most of the popular museums and historic sites are on or near Essex Street, including The Witch House at Salem and Peabody Essex Museum, along with a number of fun shops and The Hotel Salem."

According to a statement by USA TODAY, the places that appeared on the charming Main Streets list were nominated by an expert panel and voted on by readers. "These streets are living history, have a vibrant culture, and serve as the heart of their communities," the editors noted.

Salem is no stranger to USA TODAY nominations and recognitions. In 2017, the community was ranked No. 3 among the best Massachusetts attractions. In 2025, Salem earned a No. 3 spot on the best Halloween destinations across the world list.

MassachusettsSalem
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
Franklin Launches Art Pharmacy Program to Combat Mental Health, Opioid Crises
Local NewsFranklin Launches Art Pharmacy Program to Combat Mental Health, Opioid CrisesMichael Vyskocil
More Boston Restaurants Seek Business Opportunities by Requesting Liquor Licenses
Local NewsMore Boston Restaurants Seek Business Opportunities by Requesting Liquor LicensesMichael Vyskocil
Somerville Cafe Named Best Spot for Brunch in Mass.
Local NewsSomerville Cafe Named Best Spot for Brunch in Mass.Michael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect