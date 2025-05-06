Ben’s Songs You Need To Hear – Blake Shelton’s New Single

Hey! Welcome to Ben's Songs You Need To Hear, where every Tuesday I share with you a few songs that you should check out. This week, I want to share with you the new single from one of the biggest names in country music, plus the front-runner for the title of 'Song Of The Summer.'

Blake Shelton - "Stay Country or Die Tryin'"

Blake Shelton's brand new single comes on the heels of the release of his new studio album For Recreational Use Only, coming out on Friday. Fresh off his 30th No. 1 record "Texas," he has named "Stay Country or Die Tryin'" his new single. It's my favorite from Blake in recent memory.

Bailey Zimmerman & Luke Combs - "Backup Plan"