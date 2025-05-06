Luke Combs Cuts Back Tour to 24 Shows to Be with Family

Luke Combs, a country music singer, is reducing the number of concerts he plays in 2025 to focus on family. The 35-year-old's announcement of about 20 shows this year, mainly festivals, will give him more time at home with his wife, Nicole, and their two baby boys, Tex and Beau. "We're only doing festivals this year," Combs told People magazine. "We got 20-something shows this year. I've already done 10 of them. I got 14 more shows for the rest of the whole year. I want to be home with my kids. I want to see my kids grow up, and I want them to know that they're important to me."

Combs's decision shows a pivot in direction, emphasizing that his position as a father comes before his position as a musician. He said he had already missed milestones — the birth of his son Beau in August 2023 — because he had to tour, and now he realizes that it is fine not to tour and take breaks from touring. He is not going to hurt his career in any way.

In June of 2024, Combs released his fifth studio album, Fathers & Sons, and it was a very personal project for him that focused on fatherhood. He sold fewer than his previous albums, but regardless, it was a pivotal point in his career — he showed he was committed to family. Combs is working on music that brings back the fun and energetic vibes that propelled him to success in the country music genre. His single, "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma," was released in May of 2024, showcasing his priorities balancing his music career and his face as a family man.

Combs recently entered the hospitality game, opening his Nashville bar, Category 10. The five-story bar offers guests live music and Southern cuisine and features his personal memorabilia, family photos, and artifacts from his music career. The bar reflects his ambition of establishing a place that balances his work and personal life.

Combs's articulation of his balancing act as a father and his career as a musician represents many artists who are beginning to consider their own balancing acts. By placing himself as a father foremost, Combs can stay engaged with his followers/fans as he has previously been, but continue to honor his personal standards.