MBTA Mulls New Commuter Rail Contract in Advance of RFP Release This Fall

MBTA officials have much to consider as they approach their next contract for maintaining and operating the MBTA's commuter rail service.

Last year, the MBTA solicited feedback from several service providers within the industry. Many of the firms that replied said they wanted to bid on multiple contracts that separate maintenance from operations.

Despite that feedback, the Commonwealth Beacon said the scope of the MBTA's new contract is expected to be the same as the current one. MBTA transportation officials said operations and maintenance will continue to be managed by one service provider, like Keolis Commuter Services, which has been in contract with the MBTA since 2014.

According to the Commonwealth Beacon, the Keolis contract is worth $4 billion and has had several extensions applied to it. This contract is set to expire in June 2027. The MBTA plans to submit a request for proposals in the fall and intends to issue a new contract by the end of 2026 or the beginning of 2027.

State transportation officials told CommonWealth Beacon that a separate contract will be issued for modernizing the commuter rail service. MBTA officials have discussed using electric-powered locomotives in place of diesel-powered locomotives and creating more opportunities for trips to better serve commuters.

“I think they've done a lot of research and hard work to put this forward to make sure we get what's best for the T, but just as important best for the commonwealth, in terms of the next contract,” said Thomas McGee, chair of the MBTA's board of directors, in an interview with the Commonwealth Beacon.

Not everyone is on board with the MBTA's plans. Brian Kane, head of the MBTA Advisory Board, which serves as a watchdog for the transit agency, said the MBTA's decision to follow a similar contract scope is concerning.