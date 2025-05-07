Kane Brown Loves Life as a Father of 3, Plans Mother’s Day Surprise for Wife Katelyn

Kane Brown is living his best dad life following the birth of his son, Krewe Allen, in June 2024. In a recent interview with People magazine, the 31-year-old singer discussed being a dad to his son and daughters, praised his children, and shared how thankful he is to be a dad. "It's been cool. I love my two daughters, and so it's [an] amazing feeling having daughters, but there's also a different feeling of having a son, and I'm just very grateful that I get to experience both of those," Brown said. "And he's just been so awesome and just so smiley, the happiest baby ever because he's my boy."

Brown and his wife, Katelyn, are also parents to daughters Kingsley Rose, 5½, and Kodi Jane, 3. He beamed with pride while describing their interactions with Krewe. "Best big sisters in the world," the proud dad said. "I have to pry Kodi off of him sometimes. They just surround him, just run over and give him kisses, and just love him to death. And then Kingsley is just an awesome big sister for both of them."

As the family prepares to celebrate Mother's Day, Brown shared plans on Instagram about a thoughtful surprise for Katelyn — possibly involving his new monster truck. The artist recently lived out a childhood fantasy by driving a life-size replica of his custom F250 at a Monster Jam event on April 30. "Oh man, it was awesome. I feel like everybody has a dream of driving a monster truck and it was just, when I saw it, I don't know, my mind was blown," he said. "It just was a replica of my old F250."