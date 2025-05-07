Come May 7, 2025, people flying within the US will need a Real ID to board their flights. But almost half of folks in Massachusetts haven't gotten one yet.

If you don't have a Real ID, you'll need other documents like a passport or you'll face extra security checks. The TSA will take other forms of ID too, like passport cards and military IDs.

"There is no need to panic unless flying soon," said AAA Northeast spokesman Mark Schieldrop to Senior Care Inc.

Make sure to schedule your RMV appointment at least 21 days before you travel. Once approved, your new card should come in the mail in about two weeks.

Since 2018, state offices have given out over 3 million of these upgraded IDs with a gold star in a circle. You can spot these special cards by looking for that star in the top right corner.

To get one, you'll need to go to an RMV or AAA office with papers that prove who you are, where you live, and your Social Security number.

"Those without immediate travel plans should wait for a more convenient time to apply," said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie to Agency Checklists.

This security rule came from Congress back in 2005 after 9/11. The deadline got pushed back several times from 2020 to May 2025.