‘Movies on the Block’ Brings Free Outdoor Films to Providence This Summer

Michael Vyskocil
InDownCity is bringing the popular "Movies on the Block" film series back to downtown Providence for the first summer since 2019.

From June through September, InDownCity invites residents from the community to enjoy free outdoor film screenings in Grant's Block Park. The park is at the corner of Westminster and Union streets in downtown Providence.

The movies will begin at dusk and will showcase the following classics:

  • “Waiting for Guffman” on Thursday, June 26
  • “Mermaids” on Thursday, July 24
  • “Clue” on Thursday, Aug. 28
  • “The Wizard of Oz” on Thursday, Sept. 25

The 2025 return of the series will preserve the event's original format. Complementing the film program, several downtown Providence restaurants will provide curated, limited-time-only to-go food concessions for attendees to enjoy during the movies. 

Attendees are encouraged to bring a beach chair or blanket, as no on-site seating will be provided.

“We could not be more excited to bring back this cornerstone event for the downtown Providence community,” said Joanna Levitt, director of commercial for Cornish Associates, which is co-sponsoring the film series, in a statement shared with East Bay RI. “2019 was the last time we held Movies on the Block, and ever since, we've heard countless requests asking when the series will return. We're glad to announce the 2025 season and look forward to seeing everyone downtown this summer at the newly renovated Grant's Block.”

More information about "Movies on the Block" is available on the InDownCity website.

MoviesProvidencerhode island
Michael VyskocilWriter
