Robert Kraft Speaks Out About Proposed Revolution Stadium in Everett

Jonathan and Robert Kraft were among those who attended a community meeting in Everett on Wednesday, April 30, to talk about the proposed Revolution soccer stadium along the city's waterfront.

During the event, the Krafts highlighted the benefits the project would bring to the Everett community and discussed their vision for the club's role within the greater context of Boston if the stadium was built.

“I love Massachusetts. Even though I like to think I'm 35, I've been living in this state, this is my eighth decade,” said Robert Kraft in comments shared by Boston.com. “I love it here, and I only want to do big things here.”

Jonathan Kraft complemented Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria. According to Boston.com, the Revolution had a much closer working relationship with DeMaria through the stadium process than with Boston, another community directly impacted by a potential stadium project.

According to the Krafts, DeMaria first approached them about Everett being a possible site for the stadium.

“A couple years ago, [DeMaria] came to see Jonathan and I,” said Robert. “He knew that we wanted to build a stadium here. We had people from outside of Massachusetts trying to get us to move the team.”

Boston.com noted that as part of legislation surrounding the removal of the “Designated Port Area,” which could allow the building of a stadium at the proposed 173 Alford St. site, the Revolution is required to sign community impact agreements with Everett and Boston.

Robert Kraft reminded the audience that the stadium itself would not require public funding. “We're unique as a family in that we did our stadium down in Foxborough [with private money], and this would also be [privately funded],” he told those in attendance.