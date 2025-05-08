The 60th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards is tonight (May 8), and this year's ACM Awards is setting itself up to be one incredible night.



This year's ceremony features a stacked performance lineup that includes Alan Jackson, Chris Stapleton, Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, and Miranda Lambert. Additionally, the show will kick off with a 12-minute medley honoring past winners of the ACM Song of the Year award to celebrate the ceremony's 60th anniversary.



Keep scrolling to see who won what at the 2025 ACM Awards. (Winners list will be updated live throughout the ceremony and will be highlighted in bold.)

Entertainer of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson



Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson - WINNER



Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton - WINNER

Morgan Wallen



Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn - WINNER

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

The War And Treaty



Group of the Year

Flatland Cavalry

Little Big Town

Old Dominion - WINNER

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays



New Female Artist of the Year

Kassi Ashton

Ashley Cooke

Dasha

Ella Langley - WINNER

Jessie Murph



New Male Artist of the Year

Gavin Adcock

Shaboozey

Zach Top - WINNER

Tucker Wetmore

Bailey Zimmerman



New Duo or Group of the Year

Restless Road

The Red Clay Strays - WINNER

Treaty Oak Revival



Album of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Am I Okay? (I’ll Be Fine) - Megan Moroney

Producer: Kristian Bush

Record Company-Label: Columbia Records / Sony Music Nashville

Beautifully Broken - Jelly Roll

Producers: BazeXX, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Devin Dawson, Charlie Handsome, Ben Johnson, mgk, The Monsters & Strangerz, Austin Nivarel, SlimXX, Ryan Tedder, Isaiah Tejada, Alysa Vanderheym

Record Company-Label: BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville / Republic Records

Cold Beer & Country Music - Zach Top

Producer: Carson Chamberlain

Record Company-Label: Leo33

F-1 Trillion - Post Malone

Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins

Record Company-Label: Mercury Records / Republic Records

Whirlwind - Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Company-Label: BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville



Single of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - Shaboozey

Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry

Record Company-Label: American Dogwood / EMPIRE

"Dirt Cheap" - Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon

Record Company-Label: CoJo Music LLC / Warner Music Nashville

"I Had Some Help" - Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins

Record Company-Label: Mercury Records / Republic Records

"White Horse" - Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton

Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville

"you look like you love me" - Ella Langley, Riley Green - WINNER

Producer: Will Bundy

Record Company-Label: SAWGOD / Columbia Records



Song of the Year [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

"4x4xU" - Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson

Publishers: Louisiana Lady; One Tooth Productions; Reservoir 416; Songs of One Riot Music; Sony/ATV Accent

"The Architect" - Kacey Musgraves

Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, Josh Osborne

Publishers: Songs for Indy and Owl; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing

"Dirt Cheap" - Cody Johnson - WINNER

Songwriter: Josh Phillips

Publishers: Warner-Tamerlane Publishing; Write or Die Music; Write the Lightning Publishing

"I Had Some Help" - Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

Songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters, Ryan Vojtesak

Publishers: Bell Ear Publishing; Master of my Domain Music; Poppy’s Picks; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing; Universal Music Corporation

"you look like you love me" - Ella Langley, Riley Green

Songwriters: Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere

Publishers: Back 40 Publishing International; Langley Publishing; One Tooth Productions; Sony/ATV Tree; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp



Music Event of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

"Cowboys Cry Too" - Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan, Alysa Vanderheym

Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment

"I Had Some Help" - Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins

Record Company-Label: Mercury Records / Republic Records

"I’m Gonna Love You" - Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood

Producer: Trent Willmon

Record Company-Label: CoJo Music LLC / Warner Music Nashville

"we don’t fight anymore" - Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records

"you look like you love me" - Ella Langley, Riley Green

Producer: Will Bundy

Record Company-Label: SAWGOD / Columbia Records



Visual Media of the Year [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

"4x4xU" - Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jennifer Ansell

Director: Dano Cerny

"Dirt Cheap" - Cody Johnson

Producer: Dustin Haney

Director: Dustin Haney

"I’m Gonna Love You" - Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood

Producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry

Director: Dustin Haney

"Think I’m In Love With You" - Chris Stapleton

Producers: Wes Edwards, Angie Lorenz, Jamie Stratakis

Director: Running Bear (Stephen Kinigopoulos, Alexa Stone)

"you look like you love me" - Ella Langley, Riley Green - WINNER

Producer: Whale Tale Music

Directors: Ella Langley, John Park, Wales Toney



Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Luke Combs

ERNEST

HARDY

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson - WINNER



Songwriter of the Year