Boston Public Market Welcomes Mexican Food Stall and Plant Shop

Boston Public Market has welcomed two new local businesses: Mr. Tamole, a mother-son Mexican food stall, and The Happy Cactus, a plant and gift shop. Both opened this week, adding fresh flavor and greenery to the downtown marketplace.

Mr. Tamole is run by Andrés Medina Carreto and his mother, Margarita, who bring the flavors of Puebla, Mexico to Boston. Their menu features Puebla-style tamales, tacos, tortas, and mole poblano, all based on family recipes. The duo first built a following at local farmers markets before joining the Public Market as permanent vendors. Their business also benefited from the Market’s 2024 Entrepreneurship Forum, a program supporting minority-owned small businesses.

The Happy Cactus, founded by Tucker Gaccione, started as a college project and has grown into a vibrant stall filled with curated houseplants, crystals, and natural gifts. Gaccione’s love for plants and community shines through the shop’s offerings, which are designed to bring joy and a touch of nature to city living.