Mass. Mulls Generational Ban on Nicotine Sales, Looks at Brookline for Comparison

In 2020, Brookline became the first community in the country to pass a lifetime ban on selling tobacco products to anyone born since the beginning of 2000. Now, Massachusetts is debating the merits of a statewide generational ban on tobacco sales, which could create significant implications for public health and businesses in the commonwealth.

According to a Boston Globe report, the Massachusetts Legislature is considering a bill prohibiting anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 2006 from buying nicotine products in the state.

While many experts believe it's too early to evaluate the public health impact of the tobacco ban policy in Brookline, those who supported the bylaw said they believe if this type of ban goes into effect for the state, it could prevent future generations from succumbing to tobacco-related cancers and nicotine addiction.

“From a purely public health standpoint, there's no safe use of tobacco and nicotine products,” said Sigalle Reiss, Brookline's public health director, in an interview with The Boston Globe. “We're creating a generation that won't have to say, ‘I wish I never started.'”

In Brookline, the number of tobacco sellers has dropped to 16 from 18 since the tobacco ban there passed in 2020. The two retailers who returned their tobacco permits — which included the Stop & Shop — said they were committed to community wellness, not business pressures, according to Reiss.

The Boston Globe spoke with Aaron Mehta, owner of Wine Press in Brookline and Fenway, who said he was initially in favor of Brookline's measure but now has “mixed feelings” because of logistical issues.

“Five years from now, you're going to be ID-ing people that are 30, that can buy alcohol, that can't buy cigarettes, and it's going to create a very confusing dynamic” for businesses and customers, he said.