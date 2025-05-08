Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

‘Trailblazer’: Hear the New Song from Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, and Lainey Wilson

Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, and Lainey Wilson have joined forces on the empowering new song “Trailblazer,” which the three women performed together at the 2025 ACM Awards. Per Billboard, the…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Lainey Wilson, Reba McEntire, and Miranda Lambert perform onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, and Lainey Wilson have joined forces on the empowering new song "Trailblazer," which the three women performed together at the 2025 ACM Awards.

Per Billboard, the song was written by Lambert, Wilson, and Brandy Clark in tribute to the women of country music who paved the way for so many other artists to follow. McEntire said she cried when she first heard the song. Lambert and Wilson added they cried while writing the song on the back porch of Lambert's home.

"Trailblazer" name-checks some of country music's most iconic women, including Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, and Tammy Wynette. However, it also features subtle shout-outs, too, which was by design.

Lambert told Billboard, "We wanted to lean in pretty hard to paying tribute to each person. We had to do it strategically, though, because we didn’t want it to be so blatant — but more like a secret thing that you would have to listen to it twice."

Wilson added, "I remember thinking that this could be a song that a grandmother and a daughter and a grandchild could listen to. And not just about the history of country music … If we’re not thinking about the people that we’re singing to then they’re not going to be able to relate."

Lainey WilsonMiranda LambertReba McEntire
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
This Day in Country History: May 9
MusicThis Day in Country History: May 9Kristina Hall
Judd Family Documentary Coming to Lifetime May 10
MusicJudd Family Documentary Coming to Lifetime May 10Jennifer Eggleston
Kelsea Ballerini Speaks Up for Inclusivity in Country Music as New Artists Join Genre
MusicKelsea Ballerini Speaks Up for Inclusivity in Country Music as New Artists Join GenreJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect