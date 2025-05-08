‘Trailblazer’: Hear the New Song from Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, and Lainey Wilson

Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, and Lainey Wilson have joined forces on the empowering new song "Trailblazer," which the three women performed together at the 2025 ACM Awards.



Per Billboard, the song was written by Lambert, Wilson, and Brandy Clark in tribute to the women of country music who paved the way for so many other artists to follow. McEntire said she cried when she first heard the song. Lambert and Wilson added they cried while writing the song on the back porch of Lambert's home.



"Trailblazer" name-checks some of country music's most iconic women, including Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, and Tammy Wynette. However, it also features subtle shout-outs, too, which was by design.



Lambert told Billboard, "We wanted to lean in pretty hard to paying tribute to each person. We had to do it strategically, though, because we didn’t want it to be so blatant — but more like a secret thing that you would have to listen to it twice."



Wilson added, "I remember thinking that this could be a song that a grandmother and a daughter and a grandchild could listen to. And not just about the history of country music … If we’re not thinking about the people that we’re singing to then they’re not going to be able to relate."