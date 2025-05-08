Zach Bryan Breathes New Life into Lowell Landmark, Launching Jack Kerouac Center

A beloved piece of Lowell’s history is set for a new chapter. Multi-platinum, GRAMMY-winning musician Zach Bryan has officially purchased the former Saint Jean Baptiste Church, a storied building deeply tied to the city’s French-Canadian roots and the childhood of literary icon Jack Kerouac. Bryan’s acquisition marks a major step forward for the long-awaited Jack Kerouac Center, a project that had stalled due to pandemic disruptions and funding challenges.

A Historic Partnership for the Arts

The collaboration between Bryan and the Jack Kerouac Estate is more than a real estate deal-it’s a cultural milestone. The church, where Kerouac once served as an altar boy and where his funeral mass was held in 1969, will be transformed into a vibrant hub for creativity and community gatherings. Plans for the center include exhibits, live music, public readings, and events designed to celebrate Kerouac’s enduring influence on American literature and music.

Sylvia Cunha, who leads marketing for the Kerouac Estate, emphasized Bryan’s pivotal role, saying that Zach Bryan “shared our passion for honoring Jack’s legacy while also creating a dynamic, creative space.” She noted his “incredible generosity” and the team’s immediate focus on bringing the building up to code to start hosting music and other events while building new partnerships to ensure the center’s lasting success.

A Sanctuary for Creativity in Kerouac’s Hometown

Built in 1890, Saint Jean Baptiste Church has long been a symbol of Lowell’s immigrant heritage. Now, under Bryan’s stewardship, it will become a “sanctuary for creativity”-a place where artists, musicians, and thinkers can experiment and connect. The project aims to inspire both locals and visitors, drawing on the legacies of both Kerouac and Bryan, whose music has often been praised for its authenticity and emotional depth.

Jim Sampas, literary executor of the Kerouac Estate, described the center as “a lasting symbol of inspiration, forever linking Jack and Zach.” He added that Bryan’s investment “is a significant addition to the cultural fabric of Lowell and beyond, drawing visitors from all over the world.”

Community Roots and Future Vision

Local leaders, including Dave Ouellette of Acre Action Neighborhood, have championed the preservation of the church for years. Ouellette called the project “a game-changer for our community,” highlighting its potential to inspire current and future generations while honoring Lowell’s unique character.

Bryan purchased the former church from Brian McGowan of TMI Property Management and Development, who had owned the building since buying it from the Archdiocese of Boston in 2006. Bryan’s involvement has brought new energy and essential funding, turning years of planning into reality.

As the Jack Kerouac Center prepares to open its doors, Lowell stands poised to become a destination for fans of literature, music, and the arts-while keeping the spirit of one of its most famous sons alive.