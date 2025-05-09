2025 ACM Awards Best Dressed

If there’s one thing country stars know how to do, besides writing breakup songs that make you cry and text your ex, it’s serve looks. And with the 2025 ACM Awards officially wrapped, the red carpet was hot, hot, hot. It was a glorious mix of tassels, fringe, and, of course, cowboy hats.

Here are the best-dressed country stars who strutted into the American Country Music Awards and made us raise our glasses of whiskey in admiration.

Best Dressed During the 2025 ACM Awards

Ella Langley

Ella Langley walked the ACM red carpet looking like a doll. With her signature full bangs, the singer served up goth glam in a snakeskin gown with black lace detailing. She made looking gorgeous seem effortless, with her hair swept back in a tousled bun. Langley was also the night’s big winner, taking home five awards.

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman

In full support of her husband, country music superstar Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman rocked an all-black ensemble by Monse. Her outfit featured a black bustier, boot-cut pants, and a deconstructed tailored skirt. She completed the look with black pointy shoes. The Oscar-winning actress switched up her style for the ACMs. She kept her straight blonde hair down, a dramatic change from the pixie cut she sported at the 2025 Met Gala.

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Nicole Kidman attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

LeAnn Rimes

Fresh-faced LeAnn Rimes attended the 2025 ACM Awards in a nude sheer dress that made her look absolutely ethereal. The gown, made from sheer tulle with a bodysuit underneath, showed off her toned legs (and rightfully so). Honestly, the singer-songwriter looked like she just dropped 2000’s “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” yesterday. Is she aging backwards? Because we need answers.

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. LeAnn Rimes attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini was a sight for sore eyes. The singer dazzled in a sequined nude gown with an eye-catching detail: a black triangle bra top. The dress featured double spaghetti straps and a fairylike tulle skirt. She accessorized with several statement rings, and the ultimate arm candy, boyfriend Chase Stokes, who walked the red carpet with her.

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Kelsea Ballerini attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Lainey Wilson

Wearing her signature bell-bottoms, Lainey Wilson upped the ante for her 2025 ACM Awards outfit. She paired her flared pants with a matching black lace jacket with floral appliqués. The jacket also features strategically placed cutouts, black beads, and pearl detailing. Of course, the “Heart Like a Truck” singer completed her look with a black cowboy hat.

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Lainey Wilson attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Riley Green

Country crooner Riley Green, who won Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year with Ella Langley for their song “You Look Like You Love Me,” walked the red carpet already looking like a winner. His gray suit, paired with a white dress shirt and beige necktie, gave him a dignified look. But of course, you can’t take the cowboy out of him, he accessorized the ensemble with matching brown suede boots and a classic cowboy hat.

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Riley Green attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Reba McEntire

Country music legend Reba McEntire can put women half her age to shame. The singer and actress, who hosted the event, walked the red carpet in an all-black ensemble. She looked like true country royalty in knee-high boots embellished with sparkly sequins, and she accessorized with layered diamond necklaces.