Bedford Schools Superintendent Issues Safety Alert About TikTok Chromebook Tampering Trend

Michael Vyskocil
Chromebook

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Bedford Public Schools Superintendent Cliff Chuang issued a letter to the school community on Wednesday, May 7, warning about a disturbing trend involving the tampering of Chromebooks on social media, particularly TikTok.

According to a report by Eyewitness News 3 in Connecticut, the challenge encourages students to insert small items, such as paperclips, staples, pushpins, or pencil lead, into Chromebook charging or USB ports. These actions can cause the device to overheat, smoke, or catch fire if the lithium battery is damaged or punctured.

Eyewitness News 3 reported that three schools in the state — Cromwell High School, Newington High School, and a school in Derby — had to be evacuated recently in incidents linked to Chromebooks that were inspired by the trend.

"Social media trends may appear harmless to students, but this behavior poses serious safety risks, including electrical shock, fire hazards, and personal injury," Chuang said. "It can also cause significant and irreparable damage to the Chromebook."

In his superintendent's letter, Chuang stressed that tampering with school-issued technology, such as Chromebooks, is a violation of New Bedford Public Schools' student code of conduct and can result in disciplinary action. Since intentional, malicious damage to school-issued technology is not covered by the school district's Chromebook insurance policy, families may be held financially liable for device repairs or replacements.

