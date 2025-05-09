Bedford Schools Superintendent Issues Safety Alert About TikTok Chromebook Tampering Trend

Bedford Public Schools Superintendent Cliff Chuang issued a letter to the school community on Wednesday, May 7, warning about a disturbing trend involving the tampering of Chromebooks on social media, particularly TikTok.

According to a report by Eyewitness News 3 in Connecticut, the challenge encourages students to insert small items, such as paperclips, staples, pushpins, or pencil lead, into Chromebook charging or USB ports. These actions can cause the device to overheat, smoke, or catch fire if the lithium battery is damaged or punctured.

Eyewitness News 3 reported that three schools in the state — Cromwell High School, Newington High School, and a school in Derby — had to be evacuated recently in incidents linked to Chromebooks that were inspired by the trend.

"Social media trends may appear harmless to students, but this behavior poses serious safety risks, including electrical shock, fire hazards, and personal injury," Chuang said. "It can also cause significant and irreparable damage to the Chromebook."