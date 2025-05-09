Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – The Perfect Summer Collab?

Welcome to another edition of Ben's Friday Soundcheck, where I round up the biggest new releases and monumental moments in the world of country music. This week is stacked with new music, a brand-new album, and something fresh from a rising artist.

Hot Off The Press: Megan Moroney & Kenny Chesney - "You Had To Be There"

This one's a dream pairing. Megan Moroney teams up with the one-and-only Kenny Chesney for "You Had To Be There," and it's every bit the summer anthem we hoped for. She wrote it as a thank you gift to Kenny for having her as an opener on his Sun Goes Down tour last summer.

Album Drop: Blake Shelton - For Recreational Use Only

Blake Shelton is back in a big way with his brand-new album For Recreational Use Only, his first full-length project in nearly four years. The 12-song album includes guest spots from his wife Gwen Stefani, as well as country legend Craig Morgan.

Rising Star Spotlight: Meghan Patrick - "Golden Child"

Our Rising Star this week is Meghan Patrick. "Golden Child" is her first official single, and it's a total standout. The song's title plays with a bit of clever wordplay: there's no comma in Golden Child, but in the chorus, Meghan sings "everything that glitters ain't golden, child," turning it into a powerful message.

On Your Radar: Russell Dickerson - "Happen To Me"