Morgan Wallen Drops ‘Superman’ Single for Son Ahead of New Album

Morgan Wallen released his heartfelt new single, "Superman," today. This track is a deeply personal tribute to his son, Indigo, and is the final single ahead of his much-anticipated fourth studio album, I'm the Problem, scheduled for release on May 16.

"Superman" is a huge part of Wallen's story. As he moves deeper into being an artist and father and reflects on his missteps, searching for more understanding of what his son will need in the future, it goes beyond the immediate value in words. It goes on to make meaning of his experiences and needs for confidence.

Wallen shared his emotional connection to the song, posting the following message on Instagram: "Been trying for a long time to write a song I loved to my son. None of them ever feel good enough because of how perfect I want something like this to be. And not saying this is perfect, but I am very proud of it. Here is a clip, It's called “Superman.”

I'm the Problem, Wallen's next record, is a 37-track record that shows Wallen's breadth and ventures into new musical spaces. It features collaborations with artists like HARDY, Post Malone, and Tate McRae — McRae becoming the first female artist to work with Wallen. The album includes previously released singles like "Lies, Lies," "Love Somebody," and "Smile," all of which have received positive responses from fans.

In support of the album, Wallen will embark on a stadium tour beginning June 20, 2025, in Houston, Texas. The tour will feature a rotating lineup of supporting acts, including Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, and Koe Wetzel.

Wallen will also headline the first-ever Sand In My Boots Festival, which takes place in Gulf Shores, Alabama, on May 16-18. In addition to Wallen, the festival has a well-rounded lineup with many of today's biggest entertainers, including Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, Diploma, and others. This indicates Wallen's commitment to blending genres and enriching musical experiences for all.