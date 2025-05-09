New Bedford to Potentially Benefit from Visitation Increase with New South Coast Rail Service

Since the South Coast Rail line launched earlier this spring, economic development experts are cautiously optimistic about how this new rail line will impact the economy and visitation to the New Bedford community.

According to a report by The New Bedford Light, Amanda McMullen, president and CEO of the New Bedford Whaling Museum, said that 125 visitors from Boston, with Jamaica Plain and Brighton among the top neighborhoods represented, came to the museum. For the same period last year, the number of Boston visitors was 53.

At the Black Whale restaurant, only a short walk from the train station, manager Cynthia Lawrence said several customers have said they took the train to New Bedford from Boston.

Although rail service has gone smoothly on some days, several trains have been canceled and replaced with buses. Passengers have also reported being stranded at certain stops.

The New Bedford Light reported that officials with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said that Keolis Commuter Services, the contractor that runs the trains, has had trouble staffing trains, especially on weekends. A state Senate committee has launched an investigation into delays and cancellations for the South Coast Rail.

Managers at Cork, Candela Cucina, and Merrill's restaurants — all within a short walk from the station — reported not seeing much train-related traffic, as far as what they can determine. They're waiting to see how the rest of the spring and summer shape up.

Derek Santos, executive director of the New Bedford Economic Development Corp., said he wants to hold off on making any formal predictions about the economic impact to New Bedford from the South Coast Rail.