The Andie Summer’s Show Crown Her In Carats Finalists

Our Five Finalists

Amy

"My mom has spent the last 19 years devoting her life to my success. My dad died when I was an infant and she raised me on her own. She's worked multiple jobs to pay the mortgage, my tuition, and provide for others, while never thinking about herself. She taught me that it's better to give than to receive, which is why I would like help to give something something to her. She's the most selfless person I know and the kindest and most caring person and she deserves to be recognized. I wouldn't be the success I am today without her. She's the reason I wake up every morning and want to work hard and do my best."

Kimberly

"When her oldest daughter Amanda was just a baby she was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy and has been wheelchair-bound ever since. When Amanda's classmate Jonathan lost his mother at age 16, and had no one to turn to, she fostered him and raised him as her own. Kimberly also took in Kayla's friend Carmen, who had become a young mother and found herself with nowhere to go. Even now, Kimberly remains Amanda's primary caregiver, physically lifting her, assisting with daily routines, attending appointments, and handling the countless responsibilities that come with being a full-time caretaker. She continues to host Sunday family lunches, bringing together her children, their spouses, and grandchildren, keeping the family close and connected."

Amanda

"I'm nominating my daughter for her 3 daughters. Amanda was diagnosed with breast cancer at 26 years. She froze her eggs before starting treatment so she could be sure to be a mom. After a long battle with surgery and chemo her then boyfriend who supported her through everything proposed to her. She was so fortunate to not have yo use the frozen eggs and in the past 6 years has given birth to 3 beautiful little girls! She is a wonderful mom who goes to work every day as a nurse and comes home to a crazy house of feeding them bathing and putting to sleep. Of course with the help of her wonderful supportive husband Shawn!"

Audrey

"My mom had a rough home life growing up, and at the age of 16 she gave birth to me then at 19 she had my brother and took on 4 other children so they could stay out of foster care. My mom has dedicated her life so that so many others could have an amazing life. As time went on my mom had 3 other children while taking care of 4 step kids. On Christmas Day in 2016 her husband passed away. Then just a year ago her mom passed of cancer, then a month later her 19 year old son passed. She deserves to see something shine bright for once."

Devon