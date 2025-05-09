Win Kane Brown Tickets All Weekend Long!

Backstage Country
Black background with image of Kane Brown on the right in black leather jacket, light pink text on left for shows at BankNH Pavilion on May 24th and May 25th. Country code word text at bottom.

Sponsored by Live Nation

Kane Brown is bringing the High Road Tour to BankNH Pavilion Memorial Day Weekend!

Country 102.5 has your tickets for Kane Brown's May 25th show all weekend long!

Starting Saturday with Ben, listen for the Country Code Word. When you hear it, you'll have 20 minutes to enter it below. The more code words you catch, the more chances you have to win!

Keep it locked on Country 102.5 all weekend long between 10am-5pm for ALL the Country Code Words.

You could see Kane Brown on May 25th!

