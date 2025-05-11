Win Jason Aldean Tickets All Week Long!

Backstage Country
Jason Aldean is heading to Fenway Park on May 30th and Country 102.5 has tickets for you all week long!

Starting at 8am on Monday, listen for the Country Code Word. When you hear it, you'll have 20 minutes to enter it below. The more code words you catch, the more chances you have to win!

PLUS, each winner will qualify for the Grand Prize...Passes to Jason Aldean's VIP Lounge and a backstage tour were you will get a photo on stage at Fenway Park!

Keep it locked on Country 102.5 all week long for ALL the Country Code Words.

Jason Aldean
Country 102.5
