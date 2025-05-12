Amtrak and Crayola Bring Colorful Locomotives and Family Deals to Boston This Summer

Boston families can expect a more colorful commute this summer as Amtrak and Crayola unveil a new partnership designed to spark creativity and make family travel more affordable. The collaboration, announced just ahead of the busy summer travel season, introduces vibrant, crayon-wrapped locomotives running between Boston and Washington, D.C., along with exclusive deals for families heading out on summer adventures.

Crayon-Inspired Trains Brighten the Northeast Corridor

Starting this week, two Amtrak ACS-64 Sprinter electric locomotives are rolling through Boston’s South Station and along the Northeast Corridor, decked out in bold Crayola colors. One locomotive features a striking Violet Blue wrap with a collection of eight beloved retired Crayola colors, recently brought back for a limited time. The other is dressed in Dandelion yellow and stars Crayola’s mascot, Dan D., the Ambassador of Creativity. Both engines proudly display the “Creativity on the Go!” slogan, highlighting the partnership’s mission to inspire imagination on every journey.

Family-Friendly Offers for Summer Travel

The partnership isn’t just about eye-catching trains. Amtrak and Crayola are offering special deals to make family vacations more accessible:

Kids Ride Free: Through August 31, 2025, children can travel free in Coach Class or First Class private rooms on the Amtrak Auto Train, which runs between Lorton, Virginia, and Sanford, Florida. While the Auto Train doesn’t serve Boston directly, local families can connect via Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor routes (Amtrak offer details).

Through August 31, 2025, children can travel free in Coach Class or First Class private rooms on the Amtrak Auto Train, which runs between Lorton, Virginia, and Sanford, Florida. While the Auto Train doesn’t serve Boston directly, local families can connect via Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor routes (Amtrak offer details). Free Crayola Experience Admission: Any child with an Amtrak ticket receives free entry to Crayola Experience locations in Easton, PA; Mall of America, MN; Orlando, FL; and Plano, TX. The offer is valid for travel between May 8 and August 31, with free admission honored through September 30. Families simply show their Amtrak child ticket at the Crayola Experience check-in.

Jessica Davidson, Amtrak’s Vice President of Digital and Brand Marketing, said, “Both Amtrak and Crayola are iconic brands, which together can unlock unique, memorable experiences for children and adults alike. Between special savings and imaginative locomotive designs, we are excited to foster extraordinary journeys and inspire creativity across America.”

Anna Roca, Head of Global Partnerships & Promotions for Crayola, added, “Our collaboration with Amtrak is the perfect example of how Crayola is bringing our celebration of color and creativity to new and unexpected places.”

A Creative Boost for Boston’s Summer Travelers

For Boston-area families looking to make the most of summer, the partnership offers a unique blend of travel and creative play. Whether you spot the colorful locomotives on your daily commute or plan a family getaway with Amtrak’s summer deals, the collaboration promises to make travel more memorable-and a lot more colorful-this year.

For more details on the offers and to plan your trip, visit Amtrak’s Crayola partnership page.