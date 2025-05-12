Blake Shelton Runs Into Netflix Show Cast Members at Florida Concert

Backstage Country
Blake Shelton created a special memory for two fans when he met Madison Marilla and Tyler White, a couple from the Netflix dating series Love On The Spectrum, prior to his performance…

Jennifer Eggleston
Blake Shelton hosts Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Grand Ole Opry at the Ryman Auditorium on March 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Blake Shelton created a special memory for two fans when he met Madison Marilla and Tyler White, a couple from the Netflix dating series Love On The Spectrum, prior to his performance at Country Thunder Florida. Marilla filmed and posted the meeting on TikTok. The video shows Shelton's humble character and sincere interaction with the fans.

Marilla and White rose to popularity during the third season of Love On The Spectrum U.S., which follows adults on the autism spectrum as they navigate the complexities of dating and relationships. Their shared love of country music was a recurring theme on the show, making their meeting with Shelton all the more meaningful. Marilla, clearly overwhelmed, told Shelton: “I can't even believe I'm meeting you. That was an out-of-body experience. I just can't believe that…He was the best coach on The Voice. And he said that Adam deserved the bickering, so I'd love to meet Adam Levine someday too.”

The meeting was filled with playful banter. Shelton asked White to name the key of his 2015 hit “Sangria,” and White nailed the answer: A with an F sharp. Shelton also spoke with the couple about his time on The Voice, where he served as a coach for 23 seasons and met his wife, Gwen Stefani. Shelton praised Stefani during their conversation, adding to the couple's excitement.

Love On The Spectrum, praised for its honest and loving exploration of autism in the dating world, continues to flourish. Season three is currently available to stream. Shelton's sincere and thoughtful spontaneous moment with Marilla and White was an uplifting reminder of the power of music and connection.

