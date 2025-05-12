This Day in Country History: May 12

May 12 marks a significant day in country music history. One of the biggest highlights was country music legend and influencer Blake Shelton receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with support from his wife, stepchildren, family, and fellow The Voice judge and coach, Adam Levine. This day also saw winners at the 58th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards and fun-in-the-sun country music festivals.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Milestones in the country music world for May 12 include:

2020: Country icon Thomas Rhett received Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America for his album Center Point Road. It included the hit songs "Don't Threaten Me With a Good Time" and "Look What God Gave Her."

Cultural Milestones

On May 12, one country music star established a unique business partnership, and other legends took to the stage to entertain and support U.S. troops and honor their family members:

2014: For something different, country music legend Blake Shelton partnered with Pizza Hut to introduce a new line of barbecue pizzas in three distinct flavors: Blake's Smokehouse BBQ, Hawaiian BBQ, and Honey BBQ Chicken.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Fans enjoyed dancing and singing their favorite country songs at the following country music festivals on May 12:

2024: The Bear Shadow Music Festival in Highlands, North Carolina, had headliners North Mississippi Allstars, The Record Company, and J.J. Grey. Fans also enjoyed seeing Grace Bowers and American Aquarium perform.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From births and deaths, May 12 saw several changes in the country music industry:

2016: Country music singer/songwriter Glenn Martin died on May 12. The legendary artist is known for writing smash hits for Merle Haggard, George Jones, and Charley Pride.

