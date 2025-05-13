Ben’s Songs You Need To Hear – One More Before The Rest Of Them

The wait is almost over! Morgan Wallen is dropping his 37-song album I'm The Problem this Friday, and he has dropped his final song from it before it's released in its entirety. That song, and a few others, are what I think you need to hear this week.

Morgan Wallen - "Superman"

He released this song before the rest of the album because it's all about his son. Morgan thought it best if it had its own moment and doesn't get lost between the 36 others. It's a beautifully written and performed song.

As a sidebar, Morgan has been dropping these alt-recordings of some songs from his album, recorded in an old auto shop. Appropriately dubbed the "Shop Sessions," the recording of "Superman" is fantastic.

Kenny Chesney & Megan Moroney - "You Had To Be There"