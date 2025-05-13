Carrie Underwood’s Top 10 Biggest Hits: A Journey Through Country Music Stardom

Carrie Underwood is a powerhouse in country music. It all started after she won season four of American Idol in 2005. Underwood's unique vocal style and emotional range have produced some of the best sounds in country music. All nine of her studio albums have debuted at No.1 or No.2 on the Billboard charts, and her worldwide sales total over 85 million units.

1. "Before He Cheats" (2005)

"Before He Cheats" is the breakthrough song from Underwood's debut album, Some Hearts. Co-written by Chris Tompkins and Josh Kear, it reached No. 1 across many genres, conveying revenge and the bitterness of a broken heart to pop music audiences with its intriguing imagery, strong vocals, and empowering personas. "Before He Cheats” quickly became must-sing music when it reached top of the charts in both country and pop genres. This song has achieved 5.87 million equivalent album sales.

2. "Jesus, Take the Wheel" (2005)

Carrie Underwood’s debut hit “Jesus, Take the Wheel” separated her from the pack of rising voices making waves on the country music scene. Through its powerful lyrics, this single held the keys to faith and surrender. It did its job in numerous ways, topping the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for six weeks, earning two GRAMMY Awards, and shaping Underwood's brand identity as an inspirational country artist. This single has sold over 2.74 million copies and is featured in the Greatest Hits: Decade #1 compilation.

3. "Blown Away" (2012)

Carrie Underwood made a bold move with "Blown Away," a gothic story containing ominous weather and haunting lyrics. Written by Chris Tompkins and Josh Kear, the story of "Blown Away" was praised by music reviewers as well as the intensity of the performance. This song became Underwood's 13th No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and also received a four-time platinum RIAA certification in 2020. It's included on her Greatest Hits: Decade #1 collection and has sold around 1.3 million equivalent album units, remaining one of her best vocal performances to date.

4. "Inside Your Heaven" (2005)

With soaring vocals and inspirational lyrics, "Inside Your Heaven" was Carrie Underwood's coronation single after winning American Idol in 2005. This power ballad made history on the Billboard Hot 100, with Underwood becoming the first country artist to debut at No.1.

5. "Cowboy Casanova" (2009)

The lead single from her album Play On, “Cowboy Casanova” displays a more edgy, uptempo style. Combining pop gloss with country rock swagger, this song is a warning about a dangerously charming heartbreaker. Its production was bold and ambitious, and combined with sharp lyrics and a daring delivery, Carrie received praise for broadening her artistic scope. The single climbed to No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 only a week after its release and hit No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart. This single featured a choreographed music video, making “Cowboy Casanova” a high-energy hit.

6. "Good Girl" (2012)

A breathless start to Carrie Underwood’s Blown Away phase, "Good Girl" burst onto the scene with scorching vocals and a rock edge. With stomping guitars and an explosive chorus, this lead single tells a cautionary tale of an innocent girl falling for a scheming guy. It drew an enthusiastic response from critics, who praised Underwood's energy and performance. The song climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. In 2012, Carrie Underwood became the only female artist to spend three weeks at No. 1 on the Country Airplay charts.

7. "All-American Girl" (2007)

With a fun-spirited arrangement and compelling narrative, "All-American Girl" is a song that embodies Carrie Underwood's sense of joy. Co-written by Underwood, Ashley Gorley, and Kelley Lovelace, this song portrays a father looking forward to his son carrying on family traditions, only to have the arrival of a daughter change his life forever. Underwood could definitely relate to the premise of the song, reportedly saying, “Great, sounds like my dad!”

"All-American Girl" had fantastic chart success, as people loved it due to its relatable lyrics and impressive performance. This song has achieved over 1,350,000 equivalent album sales, making it one of Underwood's best-performing singles.

8. "So Small" (2007)

"So Small" was a significant milestone in Carrie Underwood's career. This song relates a powerful message about perspective — problems always seem larger than life until you look at the bigger picture. The lyrics are sincere, emotional, and uplifting to listening fans; many continue to find power and strength through the song's message. This single made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and was reviewed well by the media for its inspirational tones and authenticity.

9. "Last Name" (2008)

Carrying a lot of attitude, “Last Name” is one of Carrie Underwood's most tongue-in-cheek songs. The narrator relays the story of the previous night's drunken shenanigans, which could be considered wrong or right, depending on your perspective. The song's invigorating rock elements quickly propelled “Last Name” to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, and it earned Underwood a GRAMMY for Best Female Country Vocal Performance.

10. "Something in the Water" (2014)

"Something in the Water" flags a landmark in Carrie Underwood's missional and institutional career. It was released ahead of her Greatest Hits: Decade #1 collection, merging gospel-like vocals and a powerful message of transformative faith. Underwood said the writing process felt electric; she instantly felt its power. The song ended up being Carrie's longest-running No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart, winning a GRAMMY Award and Top Christian Song at the Billboard Music Awards.

Carrie Underwood's Enduring Legacy in Country Music