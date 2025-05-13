City of Quincy Animal Care Center Now Open

Officials with the city of Quincy have announced the opening of the new City of Quincy Animal Care Center. The facility will provide comprehensive animal care and public safety resources.

The City of Quincy Animal Care Center unites three essential services under one umbrella: Quincy Animal Control, the Quincy Animal Shelter, and the Quincy Police Department Canine Unit.

While this new facility will care for and house homeless and stray animals, it will also offer animal enrichment programs and a pet food donation effort to help families and pets in need. The center will share details on these initiatives within the coming weeks.

“We are thrilled to open this much-anticipated facility and offer our residents a centralized space dedicated to animal care,” said Mayor Thomas P. Koch in a news release shared with 7 News Boston. “This project reflects years of planning and investment in the values our community holds dear — protection, compassion, and service.”