Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

City of Quincy Animal Care Center Now Open

Officials with the city of Quincy have announced the opening of the new City of Quincy Animal Care Center.  The facility will provide comprehensive animal care and public safety resources….

Michael Vyskocil
Quincy Animal Care Center

Photo: City of Quincy/Facebook

Officials with the city of Quincy have announced the opening of the new City of Quincy Animal Care Center.  The facility will provide comprehensive animal care and public safety resources.

The City of Quincy Animal Care Center unites three essential services under one umbrella: Quincy Animal Control, the Quincy Animal Shelter, and the Quincy Police Department Canine Unit.

View the post on Facebook

While this new facility will care for and house homeless and stray animals, it will also offer animal enrichment programs and a pet food donation effort to help families and pets in need. The center will share details on these initiatives within the coming weeks.

“We are thrilled to open this much-anticipated facility and offer our residents a centralized space dedicated to animal care,” said Mayor Thomas P. Koch in a news release shared with 7 News Boston. “This project reflects years of planning and investment in the values our community holds dear — protection, compassion, and service.”

The City of Quincy Animal Care Center is at 99 Quarry St. Learn more about the center on the city of Quincy's website.

Quincy
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
New Outdoor Pickleball Facility with Bar & Cafe to Open in Boston’s Seaport
Local NewsNew Outdoor Pickleball Facility with Bar & Cafe to Open in Boston’s SeaportTim Staskiewicz
New Piano Bar Opens in Boston’s Back Bay with Unique Food and Drink Menu
Local NewsNew Piano Bar Opens in Boston’s Back Bay with Unique Food and Drink MenuTim Staskiewicz
sharks
Local NewsFirst White Shark of Season Spotted Off Nantucket CoastTim Staskiewicz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect