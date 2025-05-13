First White Shark of Season Spotted Off Nantucket Coast

Near Madaket's Smith's Point in Nantucket, people saw a white shark chasing a seal - the first confirmed shark sighting in Massachusetts waters this season.

Photos captured the seal's wounds from the shark's violent attack. People watched as the shark chased its prey toward the beach, turning the water red.

Dr. Nick Whitney from the New England Aquarium's Anderson Cabot Center said in a news release, "increased shark sightings indicate a recovering marine ecosystem but also call for greater caution while swimming or surfing."

The waters around New England are home to more than 15 types of sharks. Using the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Sharktivity app, beachgoers and officials can track where sharks go to improve safety.

Massachusetts has recorded two shark-related deaths since they started keeping track. A tragic accident in 2018 killed a boogie boarder off Cape Cod - ending 82 years without any deadly attacks.

Scientists watch shark activity by seeing them directly and looking at bite marks on beached marine animals. More seals and protected status have brought these predators back to their old hunting grounds.

Stay near the beach. Keep away from areas with seals. Swim where lifeguards can see you. Following these basic tips helps keep swimmers safe.

White sharks and basking sharks now regularly swim in Massachusetts waters. Protection efforts since the late 1900s have helped them come back.

Every summer, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy steps up its tracking around Cape Cod. Their research shows when and where sharks move and helps keep people safe.