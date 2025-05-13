Massachusetts Youth Soccer Now Requires Pre-Game Behavior Message After Parent Issues

Backstage Country
Youth soccer in Massachusetts now requires a pre-game sportsmanship message at all games.

Before each game begins, home team officials must read: "All participants deserve the right to play in an environment free from hostile and distracting behavior. Please do your part to create a positive soccer experience for all," according to CBS Boston.

The number of referees kept dropping, while kids started quitting the sport because of growing tensions. To help improve relationships, teams now shake hands before games instead of after.

Young player Aria Coffey told CBS Boston, "I think it's important because it shows us to be kinder to the refs because it's just like a sport, but being kind is the most important thing."

Coach Chris Vineis supports the change: "This is a good reminder, 'hey keep it positive, make sure it's a good environment for the kids and a good atmosphere for them.'"

Director Rob Holliday talks about problems on the sidelines. "If the environment that the kids are playing in is safe from an emotional perspective and physical perspective, they can enjoy freedom that sports is supposed provide."

Parent Kristen Ross explains the main problem: "I think people get caught up in being competitive even at a very young age, so I hope it's a reminder to parents that these are just kids and that they're learning, and kids make mistakes, and refs make mistakes too, and everyone is still learning."

The board approved these changes after talking with state league officials for months. The new rules apply to everyone at games - from players to spectators.

Jackson Blue has been on Boston airwaves for over 20 years. He is a foodie family person with a passion for having fun forever. Jackson likes to write about food, restaurants, Massachusetts and Boston happenings.
