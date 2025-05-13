Waymo Tests Self-Driving Cars in Boston’s Tricky Traffic System

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: A Waymo self-driving car is seen before the 2025 Los Angeles Marathon at Dodger Stadium on March 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Vehicles with alert drivers behind the wheel are now moving through Boston's streets as Waymo plans its next expansion. The company's cars navigate through Mission Hill's steep roads, East Boston's tight streets, and over to Cambridge, Somerville, and South Boston.

This Boston rollout is just the beginning. Currently, Waymo's vehicles operate without drivers in Los Angeles, run through San Francisco, roam Phoenix, and travel through Austin's streets.

These automated vehicles come loaded with tech - 29 cameras constantly monitor their surroundings, creating detailed maps of the area. They'll handle the challenging routes too, including Boston's congested I-90 and I-93.

"So what we're looking for is places that are going to challenge our system," said Nick Rose, product manager for Waymo's expansion efforts, to PYMNTS.

Before allowing driverless cars, Massachusetts demands evidence. Companies need to demonstrate their safety history and detail their safety measures. While Waymo's discussed their plans with state officials, autonomous service hasn't begun yet.

Boston presents unique challenges for these autonomous vehicles. The city's winding streets, unusual traffic flows, and distinctive driving culture make it unlike any other U.S. city.

This initiative began in 2016. Former Governor Charlie Baker partnered with then-Mayor Marty Walsh, allowing companies like nuTonomy to test their self-driving cars under supervision.

A small fleet of test vehicles will start on Boston's roads first. These initial cars will deal with New England's tough weather - from unexpected snowstorms to heavy rain.

The company's vehicles have handled diverse weather conditions nationwide. From snowy Truckee to humid San Diego, each location offered different weather and driving challenges.