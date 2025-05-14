Cohasset Maritime Institute Debuts New Coastal Rowing Program for Cancer Survivors

The Cohasset Maritime Institute (CMI) has launched a new coastal rowing program for individuals impacted by cancer.

This new initiative, called Row Forward, is open to residents in Cohasset, Hingham, and surrounding communities.

Row Forward is a progressive “ladder-up” training model that begins with indoor erg sessions, features water safety instruction, and ends with rowing on the open water.

An inaugural row for the program debuted on Wednesday, May 7.

CMI invites the community to two upcoming open house events. The open houses will allow attendees to meet the rowing coaches, connect with other rowers, and learn more about the program. They are on Saturday, May 17, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and on Wednesday, May 21, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Registration is now open for the summer 2025 session, which runs from June 18 through Aug. 5.