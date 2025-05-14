Backstage Country
Dolly Parton Says No to TV Judge Spots, Puts Being Nice Above Being Critical

Dolly Parton has once again demonstrated her trademark blend of humility, humor, and heartfelt wisdom in a recent interview with E! News‘ Will Marfuggi, where she discussed her decision to repeatedly…

Jennifer Eggleston
Dolly Parton speaks onstage at Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Dolly Parton has once again demonstrated her trademark blend of humility, humor, and heartfelt wisdom in a recent interview with E! News' Will Marfuggi, where she discussed her decision to repeatedly decline offers to serve as a judge on singing competitions like American Idol and The Voice. "I've been asked to do that a lot of times," the 79-year-old legend shared. "It's too hard for me. That's why I don't accept it, because I know how sincere everybody is. Even if they're not that good, they believe they are. And I just can't hurt people."

Although Parton has appeared as a guest mentor on both shows, she's made it clear that she prefers to uplift rather than critique. Known for her deep empathy and kind spirit, she emphasized how much she values sincerity and the emotional vulnerability of aspiring artists. "I just can't hurt people," she reiterated, explaining that even when someone lacks technical talent, their belief in themselves deserves respect.

Parton's lengthy career is shaped by this view of mindfully accepting personal critique and turning criticism into an opportunity for motivation. Rather than giving her energy to negativity, she turns difficulties into learning experiences and has an instinctive nurturing disposition that many have described as Southern.

As she nears her 80th birthday in January 2026, Dolly teased the possibility of a celebratory TV special but ruled out any sky-high stunts or futuristic adventures. “No, Dolly wouldn't! I don't really like to fly,” she said, laughing. The same applies to self-driving cars. When asked if she'd ever be a passenger in a self-driving car, she said, “NO! Dolly wouldn't!”

At the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards, the show honored her late husband Carl Dean in a rare 'In Memoriam' segment, where Reba McEntire paid tribute alongside mentions of industry greats, including the late Kris Kristofferson. It was a significant moment representing Parton's continued role in the ever-changing story of country music.

Parton has continued to champion other artists, too; her love letter to Beyoncé's country journey with Cowboy Carter acknowledged her bravery and success on the first single of the genre.

