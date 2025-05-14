Registration Begins for Student Public Health Program in Tewksbury

The Public Health Museum in Tewksbury has opened registration for a free summer public health program for high school students on Friday, June 27. Registration is available online.

Exploring Public Health: Careers, Colleges, and Connections will introduce high schoolers to career opportunities in public health. The program will also introduce participants to professionals in the field, meet representatives from colleges, and talk to program alumni who have chosen to pursue public health careers.

Students will learn about occupational health nursing, emergency response, mental health, and epidemiology. They'll also participate in an outbreak investigation and prepare for a "Zombie Apocalypse" situation.

“The role of public health in our world has never been more important,” said Dr. Alfred DeMaria, board member of the Public Health Museum and the former Massachusetts state epidemiologist, in a statement shared with the Patch of Tewksbury. “We look forward to welcoming the next generation of public health professionals.”

A virtual component of this program will take place in the fall with an online program series that students can attend or view later. The C3 program is open to all high school students without cost, but registration is required.