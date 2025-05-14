The Evolution of Carrie Underwood’s Sunday Night Football Theme Song

Carrie Underwood's name has become almost synonymous with Sunday Night Football. Since 2013, her singing has opened countless NFL games and kicked off many prime-time matchups with her efforts. Her performance of the theme song electrifies football fans nationwide and has become a cultural tradition. As the theme has adjusted a few times, so has Underwood's performance, shifting the intro into an experience of sorts. This union of country music and football tradition has remained a constant part of the NFL Sunday night broadcasts for 11 years.

The theme associated with Sunday Night Football stems from Joan Jett's 1988 rock hit "I Hate Myself for Loving You." NBC adapted the tune and format for its coverage of the NFL, creating a football-flavored riff that would pump up fans prior to kickoff. In 2006, pop star Pink was tapped to debut the theme, delivering a punchy and modern take in NBC's first year airing Sunday Night Football.

A year later, country star Faith Hill took over and remained the voice of the intro from 2007 through 2012. Her rendition became legendary, giving us a glamorous but gritty touch of classy, connectable, and colorful rock that stays rolling around in fans' minds. Hill's sixth season gave the theme a permanent home in pop culture, becoming a weekly moment by which fans planned their going and coming. It turned a rock song into sports culture, delivering both familiarity and adrenaline every game night.

Carrie Underwood Takes the Helm

In May 2013, NBC announced that Carrie Underwood would be the new performer of the Sunday Night Football theme. Her first version, "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night," paid homage to the original Joan Jett song while bringing in Underwood's unmistakable country-rock edge. Her vocal strength and charisma gave the theme renewed energy, and her presence quickly became a Sunday night staple.

Over the years, Underwood's performances have infused the theme with different stylistic touches, demonstrating her versatility while maintaining the traditions fans expect. Her background in country music added a fresh layer of authenticity and edge, further aligning the theme with the heartland spirit of the NFL. Ten seasons later, her continued involvement speaks to her resonance with fans and the consistency she brings to the NBC broadcast brand.

The Evolution of the Theme Song

From 2013 to 2015, Underwood performed "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night," closely mirroring Faith Hill's original arrangement. However, in 2016, the theme took a bold turn with "Oh, Sunday Night," a new version inspired by Underwood's hit duet with Miranda Lambert, "Somethin' Bad."

The 2018 season introduced yet another iteration: "Game On." This version leaned heavily into high-octane visuals and upbeat instrumentation, reflecting the NFL's attempt to modernize the theme. Though it had its fans, the change proved polarizing.

In 2019, NBC returned to the original "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" format. The move was welcomed by long-time viewers who had grown fond of the original formula. Each shift in the theme's evolution has reflected a balance between innovation and tradition — a testament to the NFL's and Underwood's adaptability.

Behind the Scenes: Recording the Theme

Many viewers don't see the intricate process behind recording the Sunday Night Football theme each season. Underwood records multiple versions of the song to accommodate the full range of NFL matchups, including regular season and playoff pairings. This means filming and producing unique intros for dozens of potential combinations among the league's 32 teams.

In 2023, Underwood recorded the updated theme at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, adding a touch of live-performance authenticity. The production process involves months of planning, choreography, and editing to ensure the broadcast feels seamless every week. While viewers get just 90 seconds of footage, the work behind it spans a full creative cycle, involving musicians, directors, and NFL producers to deliver a visually and sonically compelling introduction.

Impact and Reception

Over the years, Underwood's performance has become more than just a theme song — it's a rallying cry for fans and players alike. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce once acknowledged how her music helped him prepare mentally for games. The song's power to ignite excitement has become essential to the game-day experience.

Fan reactions across social media platforms have been overwhelmingly positive, with many rating her performances 9.5/10 and applauding her vocal range and energy. For players, the song marks a moment of anticipation. For fans, it's a signal that the main event is about to begin. The theme contributed to Sunday Night Football maintaining its No. 1 spot in prime-time television for 13 consecutive years, viewed weekly by over 20 million households.

This fusion of country music and sports has expanded the genre's reach, helping introduce Underwood to new audiences. Her performances showcase her musical talent and her alignment with American football culture.

After over a decade at the helm, Carrie Underwood's contributions to Sunday Night Football have carved out a lasting legacy. Her adaptability and continued excellence have kept the theme feeling fresh while preserving its traditional appeal. The blend of football energy with Underwood's star power has created a unique cultural moment that repeats every Sunday night during the NFL season.

Her 2023 performance, including her debut behind a drum kit, further highlighted her artistic versatility. It served as a reminder that she continues to evolve, keeping the theme vibrant and visually engaging.