UN Ocean Ambassador Plans 62-Mile Martha’s Vineyard Swim to Draw Attention to Shark Crisis

In a daring challenge, Lewis Pugh will try to swim 62 miles around Martha's Vineyard. With just his swimming gear, he'll face freezing 47-degree waters during peak shark season this May.

As the UN's ocean protection advocate, Pugh chose this spot to mark 50 years since "Jaws" was released. His swim hopes to change how people see sharks, as hunters kill about 274,000 of them every day worldwide.

Greg Skomal, a marine biologist, says large fishing operations pose the biggest threat to sharks. Their numbers have plummeted - falling 70% since the 1970s - as demand for shark products grows globally.

Beginning May 15, Pugh will spend 12 days swimming around the Massachusetts island where "Jaws" was filmed. Support boats will follow his journey, watching over him day and night.

For protection, he'll wear a special "Shark Shield" device. The shield sends out energy waves that repel sharks without hurting them, proving people can swim safely in shark territory.

This isn't Pugh's first tough swim. He's powered through Arctic ice and Antarctic waters, using each adventure to spotlight urgent ocean problems.

Views have shifted - even "Jaws" creators Peter Benchley and Steven Spielberg changed their minds. After seeing their movie spread fear, they spent years helping protect the sharks they once demonized.

Local boats will create a safety circle around the island. Researchers aboard will monitor shark activity and check water conditions as Pugh makes his way through.