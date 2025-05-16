Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – The Morgan Wallen Album

Every Friday, I bring you the freshest new music in country. This week on Ben's Friday Soundcheck, we have a stacked line up with a mega album, a nostalgic collaboration, and much more!
Hot Off The Press: Scotty McCreery feat. Hootie & the Blowfish – "Bottle Rockets"
Scotty McCreery taps into summer nostalgia with "Bottle Rockets," a feel-good anthem about young love, freedom, and summer nights. And in a surprise twist, Scotty doesn't just reference Hootie & the Blowfish's 1994 hit "Hold My Hand," he rerecords it with the band.
Produced by longtime collaborator Frank Rogers, the track blends a classic 90s tune with Scotty's signature southern storytelling. It's a true Carolinas homage, and a perfect song to add the the summer soundtrack.
Album Drop: Morgan Wallen - I'm The Problem
After months of teasing, Morgan Wallen's new album I'm The Problem is here, and it's massive! The 37 song release is more than just quantity - it's quality, depth, and reflection. The title? A nod to Morgan's highly publicized personal struggles, and his willingness to own them.
Standout tracks include "I'm The Problem," "Just In Case," "Love Somebody," "Smile," and "Come Back as a Redneck" with HARDY.
Rising Star Spotlight: Warren Zeiders - "Relapse"
Warren Zeiders blends country lyrics with hard rock, and his new single "Relapse" is a perfect example. Backed by gritty guitars and emotional urgency, it's a song about falling back into old habits and old flames.
On Your Radar: Bailey Zimmerman featuring Luke Combs - "Backup Plan"
Bailey Zimmerman and Luke Combs team up for what's shaping up to be the song of the summer. "Backup Plan" debuted live at Stagecoach, and the recorded version dropped a few weeks ago.