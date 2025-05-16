Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – The Morgan Wallen Album

Every Friday, I bring you the freshest new music in country. This week on Ben's Friday Soundcheck, we have a stacked line up with a mega album, a nostalgic collaboration, and much more!

Hot Off The Press: Scotty McCreery feat. Hootie & the Blowfish – "Bottle Rockets"

Scotty McCreery taps into summer nostalgia with "Bottle Rockets," a feel-good anthem about young love, freedom, and summer nights. And in a surprise twist, Scotty doesn't just reference Hootie & the Blowfish's 1994 hit "Hold My Hand," he rerecords it with the band.

Produced by longtime collaborator Frank Rogers, the track blends a classic 90s tune with Scotty's signature southern storytelling. It's a true Carolinas homage, and a perfect song to add the the summer soundtrack.

Album Drop: Morgan Wallen - I'm The Problem

After months of teasing, Morgan Wallen's new album I'm The Problem is here, and it's massive! The 37 song release is more than just quantity - it's quality, depth, and reflection. The title? A nod to Morgan's highly publicized personal struggles, and his willingness to own them.

Standout tracks include "I'm The Problem," "Just In Case," "Love Somebody," "Smile," and "Come Back as a Redneck" with HARDY.

Rising Star Spotlight: Warren Zeiders - "Relapse"

Warren Zeiders blends country lyrics with hard rock, and his new single "Relapse" is a perfect example. Backed by gritty guitars and emotional urgency, it's a song about falling back into old habits and old flames.

On Your Radar: Bailey Zimmerman featuring Luke Combs - "Backup Plan"