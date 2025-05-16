Braintree to Hold Norfolk County Recovery Fest on June 14

Braintree will be the host location for this summer's Norfolk County Recovery Fest on June 14.

Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick McDermott and the Norfolk County Sheriff's Office will partner with the H.O.P.E. Center and Wey of Life Peer Recovery Center for the event. The festival is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Public Safety Complex, 2015 Washington St., in Braintree.

During the free event, attendees can enjoy several local musical acts, including Christian Champagne and the Kind Souls and The Glow. The event's master of ceremonies is Mathematics, "whose own personal journey serves as an example of how hope and change can lead to a brighter future," event organizers told the Patch of Braintree.

Festival guests can also register to compete in the annual cornhole tournament organized by Massachusetts Young People in Recovery. The Norfolk Sheriff's Office will also unveil its zip line at the Braintree Public Safety Complex, along with miniature golf and free food.

Dozens of local vendors who actively support the recovery community will be present at the festival to offer information about recovery resources.

Recovery Fest complements the first anniversary of the Norfolk County Sheriff's H.O.P.E. Center in Braintree. According to the Patch of Braintree, the center supports formerly incarcerated people and members of the public who require assistance, such as employment, substance abuse support, or access to basic needs.

In 2024, the H.O.P.E. Center helped 128 clients, including 86 "justice-involved" individuals and 42 clients from the Norfolk County community.