Massachusetts RV Campground Named Best in America

Normandy Farms in Foxborough, Massachusetts, just grabbed the number one spot for RV camping in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. The sprawling 100-acre property features 400 campsites, blending natural beauty with modern amenities.

Since 1759, the same family has looked after this land. In 1971, they turned their farm into a camping destination. Starting with just 40 sites at $3.50 per night, it now offers four pools, a fitness center, and winding disc golf trails through the forest.

Massachusetts landed two spots in the rankings, with Spacious Skies Minute Man in Littleton taking eighth place. Travel experts selected 20 finalists before public voting picked the winners.

Visitors can choose from snug cabins to unique yurts and safari-style tents. A fully-stocked camp store ensures guests have everything they need.

French settlers first called this piece of New England home. Nine generations of the Daniels family have watched over the property, making it one of the area's oldest family-run campgrounds.

Guests can relax in the hot tub, kick back in the sauna, or take part in seasonal events. Located between Boston's excitement and Cape Cod's beaches, it's perfect for both city and seaside trips.

Their dedication to community shows in their decades of support for the Jimmy Fund - a tradition going strong for over 40 years.