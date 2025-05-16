Morgan Wallen Releases 37-Song Album “I’m The Problem”

The cover art for Morgan Wallen's I'm The Problem.

Morgan Wallen has officially dropped his highly anticipated new album I'm The Problem - and at 37 tracks deep, it's not just his most expansive project to date, it's also his most personal.

The album arrives after months of speculation and teasing from Wallen, and its title alone suggests the country music phenomenon isn't shying away from recent personal headlines or internal reflections. The cover, inspired by courtroom sketches, speaks directly to that. "I thought it felt appropriate for the album title and just with everything that's going on in my life," Wallen said. "I've never really been one to shy away from everything going on."

A Massive, Ambitious Project

The tracklist includes a who's-who of country music collaborators and co-writers, from longtime friends like HARDY and ERNEST, to songwriting powerhouses like Ashley Gorley and Josh Thompson. "It really was a fully immersed project," Wallen said. "We don't just throw 37 songs together... I hope people can tell that."

The album showcases Wallen's signature blend of country, rock, and hip-hop styled production, but it also takes time to explore moments of quiet vulnerability, raw honesty, and even spiritual conflict.

"I've always struggled a little bit with staying true to my faith and living a certain way but believing in something else," Morgan said. "I still don't have that all figured out... but I feel hopeful."

Star-Studded Collaborations

From the gritty swagger of "Come Back as a Redneck" with his friend HARDY, to the introspective groove of "I Ain't Coming Back" featuring Post Malone, Wallen isn't afraid to bring others into his world. He even reunites with Eric Church on "Number 3 and Number 7," a song that ties together two country rebels with a deep history of mutual respect.

"Me, HARDY, and Ern[est] have kind of just come up together from day one almost," Morgan said. "It's really cool to see the lanes that we've taken but howe we always end up back together again."

He also taps pop star Tate McRae for the emotionally charge "What I Want," a rare genre crossover that still feels rooter in Morgan's musical space.

Standout Songs

While fans will surely have their own favorites, Morgan is already looking forward to performing a few. "I'm looking forward to playing 'I'm The Problem' - I haven't played that yet and just already see how well it's doing," he said. "And I'm looking forward to playing 'I'm A Little Crazy' just cause I love singing that song."

Other popular tracks include:

"Just In Case"

"Love Somebody"

"Smile"

"Lies, Lies, Lies"

A Look Into Wallen's World

If his 2021 album Dangerous was pushing boundaries, I'm The Problem is him standing firmly in his life - flaws, faith, and all. "There's a little bit of hope that comes across in some of these songs," he said. "And for me, that's definitely true for where I'm at."