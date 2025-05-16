Quincy Blood Drive to Honor ‘Mighty Quinn’ and Father Diagnosed with Brain Cancer

He's known throughout his Weymouth community as "The Mighty Quinn," an individual who has been battling brain cancer since his diagnosis in 2019. Now, his dad his battling brain cancer, and the Quincy community is rallying behind them both in support.

The Patriot Ledger reported on Wednesday, May 14, that a community blood drive has been booked solid in support of 9-year-old Quinn Waters and his father Jarlath.

Following brain surgery and several rounds of cancer treatment, scans of Quinn's brain during the last several years have shown no signs of new disease or growth. But in early April, after falling while visiting family in his native Ireland, Quinn's father Jarlath was diagonsed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

According to a NewsCenter 5 report, doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital, where Quinn goes for treatment, removed a tumor from Jarlath's brain. On May 2, the family said they received the official diagnosis of glioblastoma and said that Jarlath would be starting chemotherapy and radiation in the coming weeks.

"We do love our little battle tested family, where our #1 rule is 'we stick together.' Once again, this little army will be fighting the good fight, only this time it will be for our Mighty Dad," the Waters family shared on Facebook.