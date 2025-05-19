Music Producer Jack Antonoff Drops Hints About New Taylor Swift Album Coming in 2025

In a recent podcast, Jack Antonoff hinted that Taylor Swift might release new music in 2025. The producer mentioned a secret project in the works, and naturally, Swifties went into full detective mode with wild theories.

He posted a few mysterious audio clips on his social media, sending fans into a speculation frenzy. Swift's devoted followers picked apart each detail and started digging for clues.

The timing makes sense. Taylor usually drops new work like clockwork, every year or two. Since her last hit album Midnights came out in 2022, a sweet 2025 release would be right on track.

Some sharp-eyed fans even spotted unannounced tracks in music databases. A few online stores briefly listed items like TS Album 2025 and Deluxe Vinyl Edition before taking them down.

Most guesses say the album will drop after her record-breaking Eras Tour ends. The tour filled stadiums worldwide, proving her star power hasn't dimmed.

While Antonoff spills hints, her other usual collaborators are staying quiet. This behavior is typical of Taylor before a surprise strikes.

Fans are already speculating about the sound. Some think she'll mix raw indie rock edges with catchy pop hooks, building on her past hits while breaking new ground.

Even streaming platforms seem to know something's up. Some playlists sport curious names like "What's Next?" and "A Journey Through the Eras," which signals a big announcement is coming.