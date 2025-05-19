The OG Dunkin’ in Quincy Marks 75th Birthday in 1950s Style

Opened in 1950, the OG (original) Dunkin' in Quincy, at 543 Southern Artery, hosted a special 75th birthday party for the community on Thursday, May 15.

Despite the rain showers, Dunkin' still created a festive atmosphere for attendees, complete with vintage merchandise from the 1950s displayed throughout the business. The first 75 customers through the doors on Thursday walked away with gift cards good for 75 days of free coffee.

According to a Boston Globe report, the first business at the Quincy location operated under the name “Open Kettle.” It was renamed “Dunkin' Donuts” in May 1950, according to the company.

“I think the turnout just says ‘Quincy,' you know. We started here. We have very loyal people here. We're engrained in the community,” said Victor Carvalho, a Dunkin' franchisee and chair of the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, in an interview with Boston 25 News.

While a lot has changed during the time Carvalho has served as a Dunkin' franchisee, including menus and digital technology, he said one thing has remained timeless: “We're always true to our core values.”

For every doughnut customers purchased on Thursday, Dunkin' donated 75 cents toward the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation. The nonprofit creates joy-filled experiences for kids combatting hunger or illness.