This Day in Country History: May 19

May 19 was a sad day in country music history in 2020, with several concert and tour cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the date also marked exciting milestones, such as Margo Price headlining the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville in 2018 and Ralph Stanley, a legend of Bluegrass, receiving an honorary music degree from Yale in 2014.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The following performances took place on May 19 and were wildly received by country fans:

2016: The electrifying Zac Brown Band started its Black Out the Sun tour at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut. This country music band is known for hit songs such as "Toes," "Chicken Fried," and "Knee Deep."

The electrifying Zac Brown Band started its Black Out the Sun tour at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut. This country music band is known for hit songs such as "Toes," "Chicken Fried," and "Knee Deep." 2018: Rising country music star Margo Price had the honor of headlining at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Special guests at the concert included Lukas Nelson, Tyler Childers, and Sturgill Simpson.

Rising country music star Margo Price had the honor of headlining at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Special guests at the concert included Lukas Nelson, Tyler Childers, and Sturgill Simpson. 2022: Tim McGraw kicked off the Blossom Music Center concert season in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. McGraw is the husband of country music artist Faith Hill and is known for hit songs such as "Humble and Kind" and "Standing Room Only."

Cultural Milestones

The coronavirus pandemic turned the whole world upside down, including the music industry, with show cancellations. However, May 19 also saw bright moments for the country music industry.

2014: The legendary bluegrass performer Ralph Stanley received an Honorary Doctor of Music degree from the Yale School of Music in New Haven, Connecticut. He received this award for honoring the traditional American sounds of bluegrass music.

The legendary bluegrass performer Ralph Stanley received an Honorary Doctor of Music degree from the Yale School of Music in New Haven, Connecticut. He received this award for honoring the traditional American sounds of bluegrass music. 2020: Queen of country, Reba McEntire, announced on May 19 that she would postpone her 2020 tour dates until 2021 because of restrictions on public gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The group Rascal Flatts also announced they were canceling its Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour.

Queen of country, Reba McEntire, announced on May 19 that she would postpone her 2020 tour dates until 2021 because of restrictions on public gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The group Rascal Flatts also announced they were canceling its Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour. 2023: Several major country music stars performed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, on May 19, including Bobby Osborne, Charlie McCoy, and John Morgan. Additional artists included Riders in the Sky, Don Schlitz, and Mark Wills.

Notable Recordings and Performances

There were several memorable country performances on May 19, including:

2016: Miranda Lambert had a performance at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, New York. Lambert is known for the song "Over You," which she co-wrote and did a duet with her ex-husband, Blake Shelton.

Miranda Lambert had a performance at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, New York. Lambert is known for the song "Over You," which she co-wrote and did a duet with her ex-husband, Blake Shelton. 2017: The Charlie Daniels Band, known for its hit songs such as "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" and "The South's Gonna Do It (Again)," played a benefit concert for the Española Valley Humane Society in New Mexico.

The Charlie Daniels Band, known for its hit songs such as "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" and "The South's Gonna Do It (Again)," played a benefit concert for the Española Valley Humane Society in New Mexico. 2023: Country music balladeer Zach Bryan performed at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, as part of his The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour. Songs from his show included "God Speed," "Fifth of May," and "Heading South."