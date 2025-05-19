US News and World Report Names Block Island Among ‘Best Underrated Travel Destinations in the US’

A Rhode Island spot has gained national recognition in a new U.S. News & World Report ranking.

In a report released on Monday, May 12, the media company ranked Block Island, off the coast of Rhode Island, as the fifth best underrated travel destination in the United States.

U.S. News & World Report editors praised Block Island as “an understated getaway for East Coasters.” It further added:

“The island's 17 miles of beaches are largely undeveloped, and shorelines range from the rugged Mohegan Bluffs to the idyllic Crescent Beach. You can also bike to the historic Southeast and North lighthouses or take an aquarium tour at the Block Island Maritime Institute. For a fun and different activity, search for handmade glass orbs (hidden along beaches and trails) as part of the Glass Float Project, a public art installation and scavenger hunt.”

Block Island is approximately 12 miles south of Rhode Island's mainland. Visitors can travel to Block Island by personal boat, ferry, or plane. A ferry ride can take approximately 30 minutes to one hour, depending on whether you choose the high-speed option and weather conditions during your travel.