Ben’s Songs You Need To Hear – A Collab 30 Years In The Making

Welcome back to Ben's Songs You Need To Hear, where every Tuesday I bring you a few songs that you should put some ears to. I'm so excited for what I have to share with you this week!

Scotty McCreery & Hootie and the Blowfish - "Bottle Rockets"

The first time I heard this song, I did not know what I was in for. Scotty says the original idea behind the song was to highlight memories of the best summer ever. For him, as he sings in the song, was grabbing his guitar and singing a classic 90s classic from Hootie and the Blowfish. That song, "Hold My Hand," which of course hosts the vocals of Darius Rucker, is featured in this newly-reimagined collaboration.

Dylan Marlowe - Picture Perfect

Dylan Marlowe is one of my favorite up and coming country artists. He already has a number one song under his belt from his powerhouse collaboration with Dylan Scott "Boys Back Home." To follow up that smash hit, he's released this one as his next single.

Here's the updated Spotify playlist.

