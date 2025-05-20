Billboard Country Live 2025: New Stars Take Stage at Luke Combs’ Nashville Spot

Billboard Country Live, presented by Bud Light, will return to Nashville this June with a multi-day celebration of country music's biggest names and rising stars. The event is hosted at Luke Combs' venue, Category 10, from June 4 to June 6. It kicks off with a June 4 rooftop gathering honoring Billboard's Country Power Players and influential industry executives.

On June 5, the spotlight turns to emerging talent with a showcase concert featuring Alexandra Kay, Ashley Cooke, Drew Baldridge, Max McNown, and Reyna Roberts. Each artist has made notable strides in the genre:

McNown's "Better Me for You (Brown Eyes)" recently broke into the Hot Country Songs top 30; Cooke's "Your Place" hit No. 2 on the Country Airplay chart and she also teamed with Joe Jonas on "All I Forgot."

Baldridge reached the top five in 2024 with "She's Somebody's Daughter (Reimagined)," while Kay, who signed with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville earlier this year, is gaining traction with her single "Cupid's a Cowgirl."

Roberts, whose 2023 debut Bad Girl Bible Vol. 1 turned heads, contributed to Beyoncé's Grammy-winning Cowboy Carter.

On June 6, the theme shifts to "Country on the Rise," a curated night focused on up-and-coming voices. The lineup for this evening and the Friday concert details will be announced in the coming weeks.

The event will also feature a video lounge where Major League Baseball will film exclusive interviews with country stars and spotlight songs featured in MLB walk-up music.