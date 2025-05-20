Backstage Country
Chowhound Names Nantucket Beer Garden Among Best in the Country

Michael Vyskocil
Cisco Beer in Cooler

Photo: Cisco Brewery/Instagram

The return of warmer weather means beer gardens are back in New England and ready to offer guests a relaxed setting with plenty of brews.

The food website Chowhound has named Nantucket's Cisco Brewers Beer Garden one of the top 15 beer gardens in the United States.

Here's what Chowhound's editors had to say about the beer garden experience at Cisco Brewers:

"Cisco Brewers has several locations in New England, but the Nantucket beer garden is one of the best spots around for beachy vibes and cold beer.

"The grounds include a brewery, distillery, and vineyard. The beer garden offers seasonal live music, tours, and food trucks ranging from cafes to seafood. Beers on tap include IPAs, wheat ales, pale ales, lagers, and more."

In addition to earning recognition by Chowhound, visiting Cisco Brewers took the No. 4 spot on a list of the best things to do in Nantucket by U.S. News & World Report.

The Cisco Brewers beer garden's Nantucket location is open daily during the spring and summer at 5 Bartlett Farm Road. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Shuttles are available between the brewery and the corner of East Chestnut and Federal Street.

