Fall River Carousel to Celebrate ‘Revival’ for New Visitor Experience on May 24

A new era is about to begin for a beloved Fall River landmark.

The Fall River Carousel in Heritage State Park will celebrate a “revival” of the beloved town icon on May 24, when the newly refurbished carousel reopens to the public.

Karl Pelletier, a Fall River restaurateur and owner of the Tipsy Toboggan and Canned Heat Craft Beer Co., and his team at Red Oak Hospitality are transforming the “timeless treasure” into a community hub that generations of visitors can enjoy.

Pelletier and Red Oak Hospitality are operating the carousel and the pavilion in partnership with the Bristol County Economic Development Consultants, which own both structures. Pelletier said his goal is to transform what is a seasonal attraction into a family destination to enjoy throughout the year.

The carousel building itself has received a substantial transformation. The Herald News reported that the new Gathering Grounds Café will occupy the first floor. Its walls will feature artwork from local artists and a boutique offering gifts and books by local authors.

Food and beverages will include fresh-brewed coffee, muffins, an iced matcha, and Lavender Lemonade. Guests can also enjoy fresh ice cream from the Warwick Ice Cream Co.

The carousel crew will be partnering with The Bear Factory to provide a collection of stuffed animals made from 100% recycled fabrics and filling that visitors can “adopt” when they visit the carousel.

Pelletier said he hopes the Fall River Carousel will become a year-round destination, proposing the possibility for food trucks, a Fourth of July festival, a skating rink, a holiday celebration each December, and other winter-themed events.